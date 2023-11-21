The Lagos state government approved N73.1 million for the official portraits of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu

Additionally, N44.8 million was allocated for clearing vegetables in the Epe Mixed Development Scheme, N80.8 million for procuring ten foreign-used vehicles, among others

Funso Doherty, a rival of Governor Sanwo-Olu in the 2023 election, initiated the expenditure scrutiny after raising concerns about public procurement awards

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos state government approved N73.1m to produce the official portraits of President Bola Tinubu and the state governor, Sanwo-Olu.

The project, executed by the office of the Chief of Staff in Lagos state, was awarded to Flolizvi Connect.

Tinubu, a former Lagos state governor, was sworn in as Nigeria's president on May 29, the same day Sanwo-Olu officially started his second term as Lagos state governor.

Lagos government approves N44.8m for vegetables

Similarly, a sum of N44.8m was approved for the clearing of vegetables within the Epe Mixed Development Scheme.

This is contained in the records published on the website of the Lagos state's Public Procurement Agency (PPA).

It was gathered that the project was awarded in May to M/S Obak Nigeria Enterprises by the Lagos State New Towns Development Authority.

Lagos govt approves N80.8m Tokunbo vehicles

Meanwhile, the office of the Chief of Staff also got the approval of N80.8m on June 19 to procure ten units of foreign used vehicles.

The office also got N18.5 million for the supply and distribution of 2,000 Noiler chickens across the local government areas and wards in Lagos, a report by Daily Trust also stated.

A sum of 400m was also approved for flying hour expenses on an ad-hoc charter plane.

N581m approved for church renovation

The Lagos state government also approved N581m to renovate Saint Andrews Anglican Church in the Oke-Popo area of the state.

It also approved N152m to restore the water supply at Iduganran palace, the official residence of the Oba of Lagos.

Funso Doherty's expose

Legit.ng notes that the spotlight on the Lagos state government's expenditures was instigated by the findings by Funso Doherty, one of the rivals of Governor Sanwo-Olu in the 2023 governorship election.

"I just wrote an open letter to the Governor on Public Procurement awards reported by LASG for the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2023, highlighting a number of issues for further scrutiny and remedial action.

"Judicious use of public funds is always important, and is especially so now," he posted on X.

Nigerians react to Lagos government's expenses

Lagos deputy gov reacts to alleged N2bn for ‘rechargeable fans'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obafemi Hamzat, the Lagos state deputy governor, reacted to the report that his office received over N2 billion for the “provision of supply items (rechargeable fans, rechargeable lights and fridge).”

The deputy governor's office wrote to the procurement agency to clarify the information, saying it was “untrue, mischievous, fake and unfounded.”

