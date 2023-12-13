Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Lagos state, Ikeja - Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has sworn in Hon. Rauf Age-Suleiman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a lawmaker representing Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 2 at the Lagos State House of Assembly,

Age-Suleiman took the oath before other lawmakers just before the presentation of the 2024 budget by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, December 13.

Lagos Speaker, Obasa swears in APC's Age-Suleiman as Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 2 lawmaker Photo Credit: Eromosele Ebhomele, chief press secretary to Obasa

Eromosele Ebhomele, chief press secretary to Obasa, disclosed this in a statement sighted by Legit.ng.

With this oath, Age-Suleiman has replaced Olukoya Doherty of the Labour Party who was recently sacked by the Court of Appeal.

Speaker Obasa said that with the oath of office, the ruling APC now has 39 members in the House.

He urged the lawmaker to cooperate with his colleagues and constantly remember those who he represents. Obasa also congratulated the governor, the APC and the people of Amuwo-Odofin.

