Olasunkanmi Adeyemi, the father of a nine-year-old pupil in Lagos, Emmanuel Adeyemi, has cried out about the sudden disappearance of his son in the state.

According to The Punch, Adeyemi explained that his son went missing while they were on an evangelical outreach in the Orile-Agege area of the state on Sunday, November 19.

The father of the pupil explained that the incident had brought distress and agony to his family.

How Emmanual Adeyemi got missing in Lagos

Adeyemi said his wife brought Emmanuel to him and took him to the bus where other children were staying. He narrated that he sat him down and went to get him a drink because he was sick.

"It wasn’t only my child who was on the bus; there were many other children there. After I gave him the drink, I went to the bus we were to go on, and we began the journey. Their bus was at the front while ours was following it."

“When we got to a place, we were given powdered milk, and I went to the bus where my child was to give him but upon calling his name repeatedly, I was told there was no Emmanuel in the bus. I was shocked and asked the driver about my son’s whereabouts. He then told me a woman was carrying some children into another bus.

“The driver said it seemed some children had been taken to church and that I should go there to check for my son. When I got to the church, I couldn’t find him. Some people were saying some children were looking for their parents. Unfortunately, when I got there too, my son wasn’t among them. It was just like a dream to me. Immediately, on the same day, the driver and I hailed a tricycle to report to the police station.”

Source: Legit.ng