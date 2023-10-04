The NNPP has said that those who staged a protest at the Nigeria High Commission in London on the nation’s independence day were patriotic Nigerians

Some Nigerians had protested in London over the Kano tribunal judgement; their action was criticised by a body known as APC Stakeholders

In a statement by the NNPP spokesman, Barrister Ladipo Johnson, made available to Legit.ng, the party noted that the protesters' action was an expression of their outrage over "injustice"

London, United Kingdom - The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has faulted claims that it sponsored those who protested at the Nigeria High Commission in London on October 1 (Nigeria's Independence Day).

The NNPP said the demonstrators were “patriotic Nigerians” residing abroad and only expressed their displeasure over the Kano state tribunal’s judgement.

Nigerians in the diaspora stormed the High Commission in London, weekend, in protest of the Kano governorship tribunal’s judgement. Photo credits: Abba Kabir Yusuf, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna

London protesters patriotic Nigerians: NNPP

It would be recalled that a group with allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC) had faulted the London protest.

Reacting on Wednesday, October 4, to claims that it is behind the protest, the NNPP spokesperson, Barrister Ladipo Johnson, objected to the allegation.

Per Vanguard newspaper, Johnson, in a statement, stated that the protesters were only conscious citizens.

His statement partly reads:

“The protest by those patriotic Nigerians has brought to the consciousness of the global community the fact that the Nigerian judiciary now needs help to be truly independent.

“So contrary to such negative colorations by the APC, the protesters only stressed this point rather than fighting the judiciary or any agencies of government.”

Tribunal sacks Governor Yusuf of Kano

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP was sacked by the Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

On Wednesday, September 20, the tribunal declared the APC candidate, Nasir Gawuna, the winner of the Kano state governorship elections held on Saturday, March 18.

Kano: Yusuf reacts to sack

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Yusuf reacted after the tribunal sacked him.

The tribunal sacked Yusuf as Kano state governor and declared APC's Gawuna the winner.

Reacting, Yusuf said there were errors and misapplications of the law in the tribunal’s decision.

Law professors fault tribunal's judgement

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that some law professors reacted to the tribunal's verdict.

The law professors faulted the verdict that declared Gawuna the winner of the Saturday, March 16 gubernatorial election.

