A Nigerian Air Force helicopter has been seen in a video crashing and exploding at the Air Force Base in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, on Friday morning, December 1.

Details of the incident were yet to be known as of the time of writing this report, while some people around the base said it happened immediately after it landed.

It was gathered a loud explosion was heard immediately after the plane landed and thick, black smoke was seen billowing into the atmosphere.

Nigerians have started reacting to the viral video on social media.

Below are some of the comments:

Bbilqees Muhammad narrated the incident in summary. He said:

"A Nigerian Air Force Parade helicopter crashed and exploded at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Friday."

Mr Eclectic, in his reactions, called on the government to ensure that such a thing did not repeat itself. He said:

"This shouldn't repeat itself; Poor maintenance."

David Owodolu said the incident is shocking and wonder how could film the moment of the explosion. He wrote:

"Even the video itself, am wondering about the cameraman."

Another Nigerian with the handle, @fresh_believe on X, formerly Twitter, posited that the aircraft was not in good condition. He said:

"Plane wey no good."

Salisu called on Nigeria's information agency to provide more details about the incident. He said:

"@alat_ng, what is going on it not funny anymore."

