Senator Ali Ndume has defended the action of lawmakers singing for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2024 budget presentation

The rendition of President Tinubu’s campaign tune "Bola, on your mandate" was played at the National Assembly

Ndume said the rendition of Tinubu’s campaign tune at the hallowed chamber was “not a big deal.”

FCT, Abuja - The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, has reacted to the condemnation of the rendition of President Bola Tinubu’s campaign tune at the National Assembly during the presentation of the 2024 budget.

Ndume said the rendition of Tinubu’s campaign tune at the hallowed chamber was “not a big deal,” Vanguard reported.

He stated this while defending the action in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, December 1.

The lawmaker representing Borno South senatorial district said:

“It is not really right, but equally it’s not a crime. Honestly, it’s not a big deal. In this country, we used to pick on trivial things.

“It’s normal. When Buhari came sometimes back, this same thing was done, “Say Baba, Say Baba Say Baba!” Why should Tinubu’s case be something a big deal? Is it now that Tinubu is president that it becomes a big deal?

