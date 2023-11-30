The Labour Party (LP) has lost its case in the disputed Isiala Ngwa South state constituency election

The election was held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, along with state gubernatorial elections in several Nigerian communities

On Wednesday, November 29, the Appeal Court upheld the election of Dennis Chinwendu, the member representing Isiala Ngwa South constituency in Abia state on the platform of PDP

Isiala Ngwa South, Abia state - The Appeal Court sitting in Lagos has upheld the victory of Dennis Rowland Chinwendu as the duly elected member representing Isiala Ngwa South constituency in the Abia state house of assembly.

Legit.ng reports that Chinwendu, the house committee chairman on agriculture, is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Appeal Court dismissed the appeal brought by Dannie Ubani, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) during the March 18 polls.

The appellate court held that the appeals by the LP candidate lacked merit as he was not able to prove his claims that the election of Chinwendu did not conform with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Jubilation follows Chinwendu's victory

It was a victorious November general meeting of Ebubedike movement held at Mbutu Ward 4, which coincided with the victory of their board of trustees (BOT) chairman, Chinwendu, at the Appeal Court.

In his speech, Henry Orih, the coordinator of the Ebubedike movement, appreciated God for the triumph.

He congratulated Chinwendu and urged him to continue with his legislative agenda which he said is geared towards bringing development and true dividends of democracy to Ndi Isiala Ngwa South state constituency.

In his remarks, Chinwendu stated that his victory was for Isiala Ngwa South state constituency.

He promised that he would use his office to bring developments in critical sectors, employment, and true dividends of democracy to Isiala Ngwa South local government area (LGA). He urged all the members of Ebubedike movement to remain resolute, firm, dedicated, and committed to the affairs of the PDP.

Court gives verdict on APC vs LP

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal in Lagos affirmed the victory of LP's Matthew Nwogu, the lawmaker representing the Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala federal constituency of Imo state.

In his reaction to the ruling of the court, the LP lawmaker stated that the judiciary remained the last hope of the common man.

