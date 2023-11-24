Goodluck Jonathan, the former president of Nigeria, has been spotted at the residence of the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje

The ruling APC announced the visit of the former president, who ruled under the umbrella of the PDP, to its national chairman on Friday

While details of the meeting were not disclosed, the event happened hours after PDP governors commended the judiciary in the recent judgment in which two of their members were sacked

FCT, Abuja - Former President Goodluck Jonathan visited Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at his residence in Abuja.

The ruling party disclosed the development in a tweet on Friday morning, November 24, while the details of the meeting between the two elder statesmen were not disclosed.

"The National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, received in audience former President Goodluck Jonathan @GEJonathan at his residence in Abuja."

PDP governors stand with the judiciary after Atiku condemns the courts

This is coming hours after the governors of the Peoples Democratic Party expressed confidence in the judiciary. This institution has recently come under criticism by some party members for sacking opposition governors.

Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the PDP in the February 25 presidential election, has also condemned the court's decision, accusing the APC of working to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

It is also pertinent to note that the development came barely two weeks after the PDP defeated the APC in the Bayelsa state governorship election.

Jonathan shades APC candidate in Bayelsa governorship election

Jonathan, a beneficiary of the PDP, had commented that he would have relocated his family if the APC had won the election.

However, the APC did not congratulate Governor Douye Diri of the PDP, citing electoral fraud as its candidate, Timipre Sylva, accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of illegally cancelling over 80,000 of his votes.

While the reason for the visit was not known, it is pertinent to note that Jonathan has maintained a kind of understanding relationship with the APC government since he was defeated by the party in 2015 after many PDP bigwigs dumped him.

