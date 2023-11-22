President Tinubu who departed Nigeria on November 18, 2023, to attend the G20 summit in Germany, arrived in the country on Wednesday, November 22

Meanwhile, Tinubu attended the World Conference which provided a platform for leaders to deliberate on strategies to boost investments in key sectors for economic development

Tinubu, alongside the Nigerian delegation actively participated in discussions and engaged with global leaders to foster international cooperation

State House, Abuja - On Wednesday night, November 22, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived in Abuja from Berlin, Germany.

Tinubu is back in Abuja after a trip to Germany

The president returned to Nigeria after a successful participation at the G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) Conference.

Tinubu, who left Nigeria on November 18, 2023, arrived in Abuja on Wednesday night, Channels TV reported.

As reported by Vanguard, Tinubu was received on arrival by the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike; the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje; Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, welcomed Tinubu at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

During the conference, Tinubu joined heads of state, governments, and international organizations to discuss measures to enhance economic and business cooperation, focusing on critical areas such as energy, trade, infrastructure, and new technologies.

The G20 Compact with Africa Conference, co-hosted by the German government and business associations, aimed to strengthen economic ties and promote investments among CwA member countries.

