Obasanjo played a pivotal role in the adoption of Nigeria's current democratic model in 1979 during his military leadership, the presidency noted

The presidency made this assertion as it responds to Obasanjo's recent critique of Western-style democracy, suggesting it hasn't delivered good governance and development in Africa

Amid the blame game, the presidency suggests that if Obasanjo believes in the need for change, he should advocate for a return to the parliamentary system, the model practiced before the military intervention in 1966

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government has squarely placed the blame for the current state of Nigeria’s democracy on former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Presidency tackles Obasanjo over his comment on Nigeria's democracy status. Photo credit: Olusegun Obasanjo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu's aide replies to Obasanjo over comment on Nigeria's, Western democracy

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, emphasized that democracy in practice today has direct inputs from Obasanjo's leadership during both his military and civilian tenures.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Recall that Obasanjo said democracy is not working in Africa because it was “forced” on the people.

He said Africa should practice what he termed “Afro democracy” in place of Western liberal democracy.

Reacting, Onanuga argued that Obasanjo's critique seems ironic as he played a key role in adopting the current system in 1979 and later during his presidency from 1999 to 2007.

In an interview with The Punch published on Tuesday, November 21, Onanuga Onanuga while reacting to Obasanjo’s post-presidential stance, said:

“Obasanjo ought to know that he brought this thing into Nigeria. He was the one who made us adopt it in 1979. He must have seen it as expensive and unsuitable when he governed us for eight years and even wanted an extension for another four years.

“So, the way he is sounding, it is like the man is getting wiser after leaving office.”

"It’s totally unacceptable": Obasanjo faults sacking of governors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo reacted to the sack of some state governors by the Court of Appeal.

Obasanjo said three to five judges should not overturn decisions made by millions of voters during an election.

He stated this while speaking at the high-level consultation on Rethinking Western Liberal Democracy in Africa in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Obasanjo indicts INEC with bribery allegation, details emerge

Meanwhile, Obasanjo recounted how his former political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), faced defeat in a local government election in Ogun State in 1998.

He disclosed this during a high-level consultation in Abeokuta on 'Rethinking Western Liberal Democracy in Africa.'

Obasanjo revealed that party leaders had suggested allocating funds for the police and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), but he rejected the proposal.

Source: Legit.ng