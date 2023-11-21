In an exclusive interview, former President Muhammadu Buhari revealed that he continues to face persistent 'harassment' from people who flock to his Daura residence daily

Buhari expressed that the situation has become so intense that, if the border with a nearby country were not closed, he would have considered leaving Nigeria

Despite this, Buhari highlighted one silver lining - the freedom to wake up anytime he likes, emphasizing that he doesn't miss anything from his time in government

Daura, Katsina state - Despite residing far from the country's capital, former President Buhari reveals that people are chartering buses to visit him in Daura.

Buhari speaks on unusual visitors to Daura

The former Nigerian leader in an interview on NTA’s Conversations With History aired Monday night, November 20, expresses that he doesn't miss much about being in power.

Buhari said:

“People charter buses and come to see me from time to time. I thought I had stayed as far away from Abuja as possible but they still come. I would have gone to Niger if the borders were opened.” ⁣

As reported by The Punch, his candid reflections shed light on how he perceives his time post-presidency and the unexpected challenges and experiences he encounters.

Six months after handing over power to his successor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Buhari opens up about why he doesn't miss being the President.

He cites that despite trying his best, it was not good enough for Nigerians, revealing a candid perspective on his term in office and the challenges he faced, Vanguard report added.

“I believe I’m trying my best, but still my best is not good enough. I wonder if I am going to miss much. I think I’m being harassed,” Buhari stated.

Watch Buhari's full interview below

