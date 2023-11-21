Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed some challenges he faced while serving as Nigeria's leader

The Katsina-born ex-military general also confessed that it is difficult and tasking to govern Nigerians

He, however, stated that he had no regrets in his approach to governance as he would do the same in this current dispensation if given the opportunity

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has asserted that during his eight years as Nigeria's leader, he did his best, though he is still determining whether the expected results were achieved.

In his first interview with NTA since leaving office six months ago, Buhari acknowledged the challenges of governing Nigerians, describing them as a difficult group that often refuses to do the right thing.

Addressing criticism about the integrity of individuals around him, Buhari dismissed it as their problem and questioned what his critics had done to fight corruption at their levels.

Buhari opens up on cabal in his govt

When asked about the possibility of a cabal hijacking his government, he suggested it might have happened but emphasised that he didn't allow anyone to flout the rules.

Buhari defended his approach to governance, stating that if given the same chance again, he would do everything the same under Nigeria's current system.

Buhari said:

“God gave me the opportunity to serve my country, but I did my best. But whether my best was good enough, I leave for people to judge."

Fight against insecurity

The former president discussed the challenges he faced, particularly in Borno state and the North-east regarding Boko Haram. He highlighted the degradation of Boko Haram by the time he left office.

He added that:

“Nigerians are extremely difficult. People know their rights. They think they should be there, not you. So, they monitor virtually your every step. And you have to struggle day and night to ensure that you are competent enough."

Buhari also mentioned that he focused more on local matters than foreign issues during his presidency, with his primary challenge being the country's security.

Overall, he expressed contentment with his post-presidential life and maintained that he did not miss anything about being in government.

