Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari has finally opened up on the controversial Naira redesign policy that plunged the country into a cash crunch crisis.

In his first interview since leaving office six months ago, Buhari explained that he endorsed the controversial naira redesign policy to protect his integrity and emphasise that there are no shortcuts to success.

The ex-President confessed that it was not an easy task to govern Nigeria. Photo Credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

He credited divine intervention for his 2015 election victory and defended the criticised naira policy by stating that Nigeria, an underdeveloped country, faced challenges with materialism.

In a recent interview with the state-owned Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Buhari expressed that governing Nigerians is challenging because they are often reluctant to follow the right course of action.

He said:

“God gave me the opportunity to serve my country, but I did my best. But whether my best was good enough, I leave for people to judge."

Buhari dismisses criticism against his administration

He emphasised that Nigerians tend to believe they know better than those in leadership positions.

When asked about the integrity of individuals within his government during his eight-year tenure, the former president dismissed the criticism, attributing it to the critics' issues and questioning their efforts in combating corruption at their levels.

Regarding the Ethiopian/Nigerian Air incident at the end of his administration, Buhari admitted a shortcoming in giving people a free hand to do their work.

Overall, he expressed contentment with his post-presidential life and maintained that he did not miss anything about being in government.

