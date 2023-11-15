The presidency has been urged to tackle the imminent crisis proactively, as there would be no need for a nationwide strike

This assertion was made by veteran journalist Laolu Akand while reacting to the ongoing nationwide industrial action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)

Akande also condemned the assault meted out to the NLC chairman by political thugs in Imo state

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - Laolu Akande, a former presidential aide and veteran journalist, has labelled the ongoing nationwide strike as a "distraction".

He emphasised that the country faces more significant challenges, particularly the current hardships experienced by Nigerians and the Federal Government's fiscal crisis.

The former vice presidential aide said leaders were elected to solve problems. Photo Credit: Laolu Akande/Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

During an appearance on Channels TV's "Politics Today" with Seun Okinbaloye on Tuesday, November 14, Akande urged the President to address the multitude of national issues exacerbated by the strike initiated by the National Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He stressed that leaders are elected to handle crises and suggested a prompt intervention from the Presidency.

According to Akande, a simple phone call to invite labour leaders for a meeting could resolve the problems.

He said:

"Mr president has said that the bucks stop at his table, so we need to address Mr President and say look Mr president fix this. We don't need this distraction.

"The nation has more important problems to deal with. The people are suffering, the last thing that people want to have to deal with is a national strike.

"We don't need this strike and I believe that it can be sorted out as quickly as possible. I don't see a very big problem here."

Responding to a question about the political nature of the strike, Akande asserted that leaders are elected to address political issues, emphasising the need for them to fulfil this role.

Laolu Akande condemns gruesome attack on NLC president

While urging the labour movement, Akande condemned the recent inhumane treatment of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Joe Ajaero, in Imo State, describing it as "criminal."

He said:

"It's important to say that what happened to Mr Joe Ajaero in Imo State is criminal. You know, you don't beat up people, that is an assault on the man, and that is a crime. So, we need to put that in perspective to say that this is not right."

He commended the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for swiftly responding to the incident and recalled the IGP's promise to investigate the assault on the NLC President.

NLC, TUC gives FG 6 conditions to call off nationwide strike

In another report, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) leaders and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have given the federal government a monumental task.

The labour unions gave the federal government six conditions to meet before they could consider calling off the ongoing nationwide stroke.

In a social media post made on Tuesday, November 14, the labour groups said they wanted justice for their leader, whom government officials in Imo state brutalised.

Source: Legit.ng