The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national working committee has announced Setonji Koshoedo as a replacement for Samuel Anyanwu, the former national secretary of the party.

According to The Punch, an Enugu High Court earlier ordered Anyanwu, the PDP flagbearer in the recently concluded governorship election in Imo state, to stop parading himself as the secretary of the party.

The court also ordered Umar Damagum, the acting chairman of the PDP, to recognise Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the national secretary of the party.

But Damagum, on Tuesday, November 14, announced the appointment of Koshoedo as the new acting national secretary of the PDP after the meeting of the national working committee

Before his appointment, Koshoedo was the PDP deputy national secretary.

However, Damagum explained that the appointment of Koshoedo will be in pending till the case before the Enugu State High Court is determined.

Source: Legit.ng