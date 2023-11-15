A decision has been made by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the role of the national secretary

Controversies have surrounded the position when the incumbent became the party candidate in the just concluded Imo gubernatorial poll

However, there was pressure for his resignation, but the NWC revealed that there was no stipulation in the party's constitution affirming that he must resign

FCT, Abuja - The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decided to suspend the nomination of Hon. Sunday Kelly Ude Okoye as the National Secretary of the Party.

The decision was made during a meeting at the Party's National Secretariat on Tuesday, November 14, where it was emphasised that the PDP follows its rules in selecting or electing National Officers.

After losing at the Imo Guber poll, Senator Samuel Anyanwu resumed his role as the PDP national secretary on Tuesday, November 14. Photo Credit: Samuel Anyanwu

On the same day, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the PDP National Secretary and the Party's candidate in the November 11, 2023, Governorship election in Imo State, resumed his office at the National Secretariat in Abuja amid cheers from the staff.

The NWC clarified that Ude Okoye should not present himself as the National Secretary and urged all parties involved in the court disputes over the matter to withdraw their cases, citing adherence to the Party's constitution.

Earlier, the NWC had clarified that the position of the National Secretary was not vacant, and Senator Anyanwu was not required to resign to participate in the Imo State Governorship election.

The NWC stated that the resignation notice in the PDP Constitution does not apply to those running for elective office, and the Election Guideline amended in 2022 does not have provisions for the resignation of officers contesting elections.

PDP chairman makes final declaration

The Acting National Chairman of the Party, Umar Illiya Damagum, revealed that conflicting court orders on the matter influenced the decision.

Despite characterising the issue as a family affair, the NWC directed all contenders to withdraw their court cases.

He said:

“I know you will ask about the issues of the National Secretary. It is a family affair, and it is being resolved.

"The NWC has directed all contenders to go back and withdraw their cases in Court. I cannot be bamboozled by Court Orders.”

PDP replaces Anyanwu as national secretary

In another report, it was gathered PDP has announced Setonji Koshoedo as the new acting national secretary of the party, taking over from Samuel Anyanwu, the party guber candidate in the Imo election recently.

Umar Damagum, who made the announcement, said his appointment of Koshoedo would remain pending until the outcome of the Enugu State High Court.

But Anyanwu, who was earlier stopped from parading himself as the PDP national secretary, resumed at the party's secretariat on Tuesday.

