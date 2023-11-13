APC agent at the Bayelsa state governorship election results collation centre, Dennis Otiotio, has rejected and refused to sign the result sheet

Otiotio's action was in protest of the allegation that over 80 thousand votes of the APC were cancelled in some polling units

According to Otiotio, the APC won the election if the cancelled votes were added to the current results that INEC has declared

The All Progressives Congress (APC) agent, Dennis Otiotio, has refused to sign the Bayelsa state governorship election result sheet over the alleged cancellation of over 80 thousand votes.

The party agent made the allegation after the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) asked party agents to come and sign the election result sheets before the final declaration of the winner, as monitored by Legit.ng.

APC faults cancellation of over 80k votes

Otiotio had earlier explained that outright cancellation of over 80 thousand votes is not always acceptable, adding that it should have been imputed for reference, irrespective of the development at the polling units and wards.

The APC agent told journalists at the collation centre that the party will officially write INEC for a review of the result and hinted at the possibility of heading to court should the electoral umpire fail to effectively look into the allegation.

APC won Bayelsa election, party agent claims

According to Otiotio, the APC won the Bayelsa state governorship election should the cancelled votes be added to the result of the opposition in the state.

However, his protest did not stop INEC from declaring Governor Douye Diri as the winner of the Saturday governorship election in the oil-rich state.

The governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has polled 175,196 votes to defeat the candidate of the APC, Timipre Sylva, who garnered 110,108 votes and Labour party's Udengs Eradiri, who came third with 905 votes.

