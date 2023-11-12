Leke Abejide, the flagbearer of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has been declared winner of the Saturday, November 11, Kogi state governorship election in his Yagba East local government area.

In an official result by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abejide won the governorship election in the Yagba East by scoring 7,453 votes to defeat the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Usman Ododo and Dino Melaye, The Nation reported.

The APC candidate, Ahmed Ododo polled 7,096 votes, PDP got 2,615 votes while SDP scored 312 votes.

Below is the result:

Registered voters: 53,436

Accredited voters: 18,001

APC: 7096

SDP: 312

PDP: 2615

ADC: 7,453

LP: 01

NRM: 05

Total valid votes: 17,649

