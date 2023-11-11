Kogi Governorship Election 2023: Sorting, Counting of Votes Begin: Live Updates
Voting has ended, and sorting and counting of votes have started in some of the polling units in the Kogi 2023 governorship elections.
Stay tuned as we bring live updates of the sorting and counting of ballots by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials in real time.
Refresh your browser regularly to get the latest updates.
Kogi 2023 Governorship Election: The key contenders
Here are the key contenders in the Kogi 2023 governorship elections:
INEC's data shows that 18 candidates and political parties are participating in the Bayelsa governorship election. However, the five listed below are considered the major contenders.
- Usman Ahmed Ododo (APC)
- Dino Melaye (PDP)
- Muritala Yakubu Ajaka (SDP)
- Leke Abejide (ADC)
- Usman Jibrin (Accord Party)