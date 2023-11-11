As the counting of votes begins in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo governorship elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has started uploading polling unit results in real-time on the Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

As of the time of filing this report, the electoral body has uploaded 39.35% of the polling unit results from the Bayelsa election.

In Kogi state, INEC has uploaded 26.11% of the polling unit results.

In Imo state, the electoral commission has uploaded 38.02% of the polling unit results.

Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo 2023: How to check results on IReV

Check the results of the Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi governorship elections on IRev following the steps below:

Login-in to https://www.inecelectionresults.ng/login

The link will take you to a sign-up or sign-in page

Thereafter, click on “Create New Account?”, fill in your details in the form provided and click on “Sign in”

You will also indicate your state of origin and click on “Continue”

An account activation email will then be sent to the email address you provided in the form

The next step is to copy the activation code, enter it into the text box provided on the portal to activate the account

You will then be logged into the portal

Upon successful login, you can select the election whose polling unit (PU) results you are interested in viewing

You can also select the election type to view results: Presidential, Governorship, Senatorial, House of Representatives, House of Assembly, elections

