The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has consistently assured Nigerians that the 2023 general elections will be transparent, free, fair and credible.

Ahead of the polls, one of the measures the electoral body has put in place to ensure the process is transparent is the introduction of the Election Result Viewing Portal (IReV Portal).

INEC officers count votes at the Shagari Health Unit polling station in Yola, Adamawa state on February 23, 2019, after the polls were closed. Photo credit: LUIS TATO/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Results of the elections in the various polling units will be uploaded on the portal for everyone to see.

This will allow Nigerians to keep tabs on the results even before the final collation by INEC in Abuja.

Though the portal has been used in previous off-cycle governorship elections, it is the first time it will be deployed for a presidential election in Nigeria.

How to access the results on the INEC portal

Interested Nigerians are to access the site by login-in to https://www.inecelectionresults.ng/login

The link will take you to a sign-up or sign-in page

Thereafter, click on “Create New Account?”, fill in your details in the form provided and click on “Sign in”

You will also indicate your state of origin and click on “Continue”.

An account activation email will then be sent to the email address you provided in the form

The next step is to copy the activation code, enter it into the text box provided on the portal to activate the account

You will then be logged into the portal

Upon successful login, you can select the election whose polling unit (PU) results you are interested in viewing

You can also select the election type to view results: Presidential, Governorship, Senatorial, House of Representatives, House of Assembly, elections

INEC releases number of accredited party agents in 176,974 Polling Units

Meanwhile, INEC has released the number of approved party agents for the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

According to the electoral umpire, 18 political parties registered 1,500,000 agents for the polls. The party agents will work across the 176, 974 polling units for the 2023 general elections.

Nigeria has 176,846 polling units but elections would only take place in 176,606 as 240 of the total figure have no registered voters according to INEC.

