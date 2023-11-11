Following the alarm of electoral malpractices in some local governments in Kogi state, voting has commenced in the polling unit of Senator Dino Melaye, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate.

Senator Melaye had earlier released a video urging supporters and electorates in Kogi state not to vote in any polling unit where officials of INEC do not produce a plain result sheet.

The election has commenced in the Ayetore-Gbede polling unit of Senator Dino Melaye. Photo Credit: Dino Melaye

According to the former lawmaker, voters were not given clear result documents, and there were widespread protests at the polling stations throughout the council area.

Dino Melaye's protest

The former senator urged party representatives statewide to ensure that the election only proceeds when INEC officials provide unambiguous result sheets at their respective polling units.

He said:

"There's a massive protest in all polling units in Ogori/Mangogo local government of Kogi state right now.

"The result sheets have been filled and tampered with already. And people are refusing to accredit, people are refusing to vote and they're insisting that plain result sheets must be shown to agents in accordance to electoral law.

"If they refuse to show you result sheets in all polling units across the state? Don't accredit, don't vote, protest and resist it. This is democracy we must protect our vote we must protect the process, we must make sure that all the regulations are being observed and respected."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Melaye had yet to cast his vote at his Iluafon, Ayetore-Gbede polling unit, where voting had already commenced.

