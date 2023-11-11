Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Orlu, Imo state - A yet-to-be-identified party agent told some journalists, who he thought were voters that they don’t need voter cards to vote at the polling unit in the ongoing off-cycle governorship in Imo state.

As reported by @thecableindex, the incident occurred at a polling in Orlu East local government area of the state.

Party agent says “You don't need a voter card here" in Imo Photo Credit: @thecableindex

The agent told the journalists to support his brother by voting for the candidate with voter card.

“A party agent walked up to the journalists, thinking they were voters.

“He said: "Come and support our brother10:58 am. You can come and vote, you don't need a voter card here."

“Time: 10:58am Location: Omuma 10, PU035, Health Centre, Oru East, Imo state.”

Imo PDP governorship candidate Ayanwu casts his vote

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Imo governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, cast his vote at his polling unit.

He voted at polling unit 012 at Amimo Central School in the Ikeduru local government area of the state.

Athan Achonu, LP candidate votes at his polling unit

Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Imo state, Senator Athan Achonu, cast his vote at his polling unit.

Achonu is one of the major contenders trying to unseat Governor Hope Uzodimma of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

