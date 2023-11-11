Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Imo state - Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Imo state, Senator Athan Achonu, has cast his vote at his polling unit.

Achonu is one of the major contenders trying to unseat Governor Hope Uzodimma of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), The Nation reported.

The former federal lawmaker is in the race with 16 other governorship candidates.

PDP governorship candidate, Ayanwu casts his vote

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has cast his vote

Anyanwu voted at polling unit 012 at Amimo Central School in Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state.

Achonu reveals why Ndi Imo should reject Uzodimma

Achonu urged Imo state electorates to vote wisely during the governorship election.

He made this known in a post shared on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Thursday night, November 9, two days before the state election.

In his post sighted by Legit.ng, he admonished the residents to vote for LP and ignore Governor Uzodimma, who is seeking a second term in office.

APC chieftain predicts winner of Imo governorship election

The former chief of staff to the Imo state governor, Uche Nwosu, made a bold prediction regarding the forthcoming governorship election.

Nwosu disclosed that he was confident his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), would emerge victorious in the Saturday, November 11, governorship election in Imo state.

He said nothing would hinder the Saturday election, noting the Independent National Electoral Commission had expressed readiness to deliver a free, fair and credible poll.

