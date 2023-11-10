Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed his message to politicians and supporters in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states

In a statement issued on Friday, November 10, Jonathan urged all the electoral stakeholders to sue for peace rather than violence

Jonathan said the life of every citizen is worth more than any man's ambition seeking political power

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts, and metro

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called on politicians and their supporters to refrain from violence and engage in peaceful and lawful conduct in the upcoming governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states.

In a statement released on Friday, November 10, by his Special Adviser, Mr Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan emphasized the importance of a professional and patriotic approach from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies before, during, and after the elections.

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan said nobody's ambition is worth a single life. Photo Credit: Chris Ratcliffe

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Vanguard, he said:

“A man who means well for his people would not recruit thugs to maim and kill the very people he wants to govern.”

Jonathan's peace message

Jonathan reiterated that no political ambition is worth the sacrifice of any citizen's life, urging voters and politicians in the mentioned states to prioritize non-violence and adhere to legal and peaceful behaviour during the electoral process.

He said:

“Let us refrain from all activities that will jeopardise the collective peace and stability of our states and our country. A man who means well for his people would not recruit thugs to maim and kill the very people he wants to govern.

“Let me reiterate that nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any citizen. Therefore, let us resist the temptations and inducements that may be deployed as agents of destruction."

Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi guber polls: Yiaga predicts low voter turnout, gives reason

Meanwhile, the upcoming off-cycle gubernatorial polls have been predicted to be greeted with low voter turnout.

Nigeria's election observer group, Yiaga Africa, revealed this in its pre-election report released in Abuja on Friday, November 10.

According to the report, the gubernatorial election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi State will likely be marred with voter inducement, insecurity and other vices.

Source: Legit.ng