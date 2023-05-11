The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it will publish the credentials of the governorship candidates in the November off-season elections on Friday, May 12, at its state headquarters and local governments where the elections will hold.

INEC will be holding governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo later this year, and popular candidates in the forthcoming poll are Dino Melaye, Hope Uzodinma and Douye Diri.

While Melaye is a former senator and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state, Diri is the governor of Bayelsa state and the party's flagbearer, seeking re-election.

Just like Diri, Uzodinma is the governor of Imo state and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, seeking his second term in office.

But INEC, in a statement on Thursday, May 11, disclosed that political parties had uploaded the names of the candidates and their running mates on the INEC Candidate Nomination Portal.

According to the electoral body, 18 political parties nominated candidates for the Kogi governorship election, while 17 submitted their candidate names for Imo and Bayelsa polls.

The statement, which was signed by Festus Okoye, the national commission and chairman of voter education for INEC, and published on the Twitter page of the commission, urged Nigerians to visit its state and local governments headquarters to scrutinize the credentials of the candidates.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng