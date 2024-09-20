The Big Brother Naija season nine housemates have experienced different actions from Biggie which left them uncomfortable

Apart from creating scary sounds that made the housemates uneasy, Biggie took his game higher by asking them to freeze

During their freeze mode, ninjas visited the house and poured whipped creams on different areas which evoked mixed reactions from housemates

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season nine housemates experienced one of Biggie's uncomfortable moments as they were asked to freeze.

During the freeze mode, some ninjas rocking black outfits got into the house and poured whipped cream on the housemates' heads. It was also poured on the chairs, beds, and other areas which the housemates were not pleased with.

After the ninjas were done, Biggie asked the reality stars to unfreeze. Shaun did not look happy with the whipped cream on his face. Ozee wore his glasses while another housemate was grateful she hadn't taken her bath yet.

Meanwhile, Wanni and Handi asked Biggie playfully if he had not done enough despite the pain and stress he has caused them in the house.

This would not be the first time that Biggie would be disrupting activities in the house. Days ago, he made some scary sounds which left the housemates uncomfortable.

Biggie dirties garden to punish housemates

Legit.ng earlier reported that Biggie had given a special punishment to the housemate on the reality show for an offense he didn't tell them about.

In the recording, he scattered and dirtied the garden and asked them to put everything back in order.

When the housemates saw what Big Brother had done, some of them smiled while others screamed.

