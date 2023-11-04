Former Senator Shehu Sani commented on the political crisis between Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his political benefactor, Nyesom Wike

The crisis arose as lawmakers loyal to Wike attempted to impeach Governor Fubara, accusing him of trying to take control of the state's political structure from the FCT minister

Sani advised Governor Fubara to either appease Wike or confront and triumph over him, saying that there is no middle ground in dealing with such a situation

FCT, Abuja - Senator Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central lawmaker, has weighed in on the crisis between the Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his political benefactor, Nyesom Wike.

Rivers state recently witnessed a threatening political crisis as lawmakers loyal to Wike, the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), attempted to impeach Governor Fubara.

The Rivers governor was accused of trying to wrestle the state's political structure from his predecessor, Wike, who helped instal him into power.

President Bola Tinubu, the governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and some political elders in the south-south state eventually intervened to douse the political tension.

Nevertheless, Wike insisted that he would not fold his arms and allow the Rivers state political structure to be taken away from him.

Wike: Shehu Sani advises Fubara

Taking to his X account, Senator Sani, a PDP chieftain, said Governor Fubara cannot afford to maintain the middle ground in the political crisis between him and his predecessor.

Sani said the Rivers state governor has two options: either he appeases Wike or fights him and prevails.

His words:

"To Mr Sim;

"When you befriend a Tiger, you must either feed and appease the Tiger or you must fight and prevail over the Tiger; there is no timid or evasive middle ground like praying or hobnobbing with the Tiger for the peace of the Habitat."

Fubara tenders public apology over Rivers crisis

Meanwhile, Governor Fubara has tendered a public apology to residents and citizens of Rivers state.

In his apology titled ‘Peace is priceless’ released on Saturday, November 4, Governor Fubara stated that his actions aimed to restore peace and stability in the state.

“Let me clearly state that my actions are aimed at restoring peace and stability in our state. I am a man of peace, and as governor, the advancement of our state is my primary concern," he said.

Source: Legit.ng