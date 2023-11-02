The Senate on Wednesday, November 1, confirmed the appointment of Etekarnba Umoren as a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC

Apart from Umoren, the upper legislative chamber also confirmed the appointments of six other RECs out of the 10 President Bola Tinubu forwarded to it

The confirmed RECs are Umoren (Akwa Ibom), Isah Ehimeakne (Edo), Oluwatoyin Babalola (Ekiti), Abubakar Ma’aji (Gombe), Shehu Wahab (Kwara), Aminu Idris (Nasarawa), and Mohammed Sadiq (Niger)

FCT, Abuja - The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Etekarnba Umoren as the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa Ibom state.

Umoren had served as Chief of Staff to the current Senate President Godswill Akpabio during his time as minister of Niger Delta affairs (2019 to 2022).

Akpabio’s associate appointed by Tinubu as REC

The former aide of the incumbent Nigerian No.3 citizen was also a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom, a report by Daily Trust noted.

His appointment had sparked up controversies, with activists asking President Tinubu to revoke it.

But Tinubu had, in a letter read on Tuesday, October 31, asked the Senate to confirm Umoren and other nominees.

On Wednesday, November 1, Umoren was confirmed alongside Isah Shaka Ehimeakne (Edo), Oluwatoyin Babalola (Ekiti), Abubakar Ahmed Ma’aji (Gombe), Shehu Wahab (Kwara), Aminu Kasimi Idris (Nasarawa), and Mohammed Abubakar Sadiq (Niger).

The remaining three nominees from Rivers, Zamfara, and Lagos, Anugbum Onuoha, Abubakar Fawa Dambo, and Bunmi Omoseyindemi were absent.

The nominees were confirmed after they were screened on the floor of the Senate.

Legit.ng understands that confirmed RECs are expected to serve a five-year term each.

Why is Etekamba Umoren a REC?

Reacting to Umoren's confirmation, Inibehe Effiong, a Human Rights lawyer, questioned if no neutral and credible person from Akwa Ibom state could have been appointed to INEC.

Effiong wrote across his verified social media pages:

"We are all witnesses to the continuous destruction of our country and the undermining of democratic institutions by politicians.

"Does any sincere person in his right senses expect him to be neutral? This has always been one of my issues with Senator Godswill Akpabio. You don’t act as if everyone else is stupid.

"Etekamba Umoren has a known political affiliation.

"The current leadership and composition of INEC is one that does not inspire confidence in the electoral process. But President Tinubu and Senator Akpabio think that the best way to restore the confidence is to appoint card-carrying members of the APC into INEC.

"Is this how we want to build our country?

"It is a shame that some people are supporting this madness.

"I weep for Nigeria."

