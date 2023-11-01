Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former governor of Rivers State, would play host to governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to The Nation, the meeting between the minister and the PDP governors will be held on Wednesday, November 1, at Garki, the Abuja office of Wike, at 11 a.m.

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the director general of the PDP Governors' Forum, CID Maduabum, who said that the meeting was to find a lasting solution to the growing crisis between the Wike and his successor in Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Maduabum also stated that the PDP governors reached the decision to visit the minister in his office following their meeting in Abuja on Tuesday night, October 31.

The governors of the PDP on Tuesday night arrived at the Oyo State Governor's Lodge in Abuja over the plot to impeach Governor Fubara in Rivers State by the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The leading opposition had called for an emergency meeting party all members and stakeholders in the current political crisis going on in Rivers State in order to allow peace to reign.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, who is the chairman of the forum, led the PDP governors into the Oyo state house in Abuja on Tuesday.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed; Plateau State Governor Caleb Muftwang, Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal and Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

Others in attendance are: Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, PDP National Working Committee led by acting Chairman Iliya Damagum, Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas, Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara, and Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori are also present for the meeting in Abuja.

