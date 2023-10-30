Political critic and public affairs commentator, Reno Omokri, said Peter Obi stands no chance of winning the 2027 presidential election if he contest

Omokri said Atiku Abubakar can only defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu if Obi did not rin in 2027

According to Omokri, the former Anambra state governor can only be a spoiler to Atiku in the presidential election

A prominent supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reno Omokri has disclosed the only way Atiku Abubakar can defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

Omokri said if Atiku and Peter Obi both contest again in 2027, Tinubu will be re-elected president.

Reno Omokri says Tinubu will be re-elected if Atiku and Obi contest in 2027 Photo Credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Atiku Abubakar/Mr Peter Obi

According to his post on X ( formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri, he said the only way Atiku can win the 2027 presidential election is if Obi does not contest.

The social media critic said Obi can only be a spoiler at the Presidential level.

According to Omokri, Tinubu will roundly and soundly defeat Obi if Atiku decides not to contest.

“If Waziri Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi both contest again in 2027, President Bola Tinubu will be re-elected, God sparing the lives of all three men. The only way Waziri Atiku Abubakar can defeat the incumbent is if Peter Obi does not run. If Waziri Atiku Abubakar does not run and it is a straight contest between Peter Obi and President Tinubu because of the Yes Daddy leaked audio, the President will roundly and soundly defeat Obi.”

He added:

“The highest he can achieve politically is to be a spoiler at the Presidential level.”

