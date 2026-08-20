Denmark's government has published the exact criteria used to determine who qualifies for placement on its national sanction list

Foreign religious preachers can be added to the list if their behaviour is considered a threat to public order in the country

The Danish Immigration Service holds the authority to make all final decisions on who gets placed on the list

Denmark has outlined two specific conditions under which a foreign religious preacher can be placed on its national sanction (ban) list, with the Danish Immigration Service holding the final say on all decisions.

According to information published on the official Danish Immigration Service website, both conditions must be met before a foreign national can be added to the ban list.

Denmark lists conditions that could lead foreigners to be placed on ban list. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Denmark's 2 conditions for sanction list

A foreign religious preacher can be placed on the sanction list for the following conditions:

1. The first condition requires that the foreign preacher must have displayed behaviour considered a threat to public order in Denmark. This covers statements or actions made either abroad or during a previous stay within Danish borders.

2. The second condition states that there must be a reasonable likelihood the individual will attempt to enter Denmark at some point.

Only when both conditions are satisfied can the Danish Immigration Service consider placing the person on the national sanction list.

Who cannot be on Denmark ban List

Not every foreign national is eligible for placement on the list. The rules specify that foreign nationals who already hold a Danish residence permit are exempt. Similarly, individuals who fall under European Union regulations cannot be added to the ban list under this framework.

The distinction is significant, as it means the sanction list is primarily aimed at foreign preachers who do not have an existing legal basis for residing in or entering Denmark, and whose past conduct raises concerns about public order.

The Danish Immigration Service retains sole authority to determine whether a case meets the required criteria and whether a name should ultimately be added to the list.

3 US religious preachers banned from Denmark

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Denmark's Immigration Service updated its national sanction list, publicly naming and photographing three US-based religious preachers with entry bans.

The three American citizens were banned in consideration of public order in Denmark.

Source: Legit.ng