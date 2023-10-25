Nigerians on social media have given their predictions ahead of Thursday, October 26, election petition appeal showdown at the Supreme Court

The apex court is expected to decide the fates of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi in their quest to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

However, some netizens believe the judgment would be straightforward, while others think the petitioners stand no chance against President Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts and metro

On Wednesday, October 25, the Supreme Court revealed its intention to issue a verdict within the next 24 hours in the appeal of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi against President Bola Tinubu.

This announcement stirred various responses from the public, with many Nigerians expressing surprise at the swiftness of the court's decision.

The Supreme Court will deliver a judgement on Thursday, October 26. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar/Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Netizens react, give predictions

In response to this development, Káyọ̀dé Ògúndámisí took to social media to suggest that the quick judgment delivery implies that the case may not be as crucial as initially thought.

He wrote:

"It appears the case is so straightforward. Ko gba iregbe.

"The Nigerian Supreme Court to dilliver ruling on @atiku and @PeterObi's appeal to annul @officialABAT's election as President of Nigeria."

However, another netizen with the X handle, @beninghone, had a different reaction to the situation.

@beninghone wrote:

"I am grateful we will have judgement tomorrow and end all these noise of “Atiku is coming” I am not even seeing Obi is coming again all those ones don giv£ up.

"Now who wants to bet with me???

"Atiku and Obi will be disgra£ful sham£d Tomorrow! We can finally focus on Governance."

Another netizen, @Barakatizelove, wrote:

"This is the end of a greedy politician.

"Cry cry cry

"@atiku's retirement is assured. His case will be dismissed. Step down for a Southerner he refused."

@JaypeeGeneral wrote:

"From this notice, it is clear that the Supreme Court had its judgement ready even before hearing Atiku’s motion to tender new evidence on Monday! Tomorrow, we will hear whatever they have to say. No one trusts them!"

Senate swears in Elisha Abbo’s replacement

In another report, the Senate has sworn in Amos Yohanna as the elected senator of the Adamawa North Senatorial District.

The lawmaker was inaugurated at plenary on Wednesday, October 25, replacing the sacked Senator Ishaku Elisha Abbo.

Senator Abbo lost his bid to retain his seat at the appellate court despite his victory at the election petition tribunal.

Source: Legit.ng