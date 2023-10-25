Alhaji Adamu Fika, the Waziri Fika, has been confirmed dead by the Danburan of Fika, Alhaji Idris Adamu Kukuri

Kaduna, Kaduna - Alhaji Adamu Fika, the Waziri Fika, has died. The Danburan of Fika, Alhaji Idris Adamu Kukuri, confirmed his death to journalists in a telephone call on Tuesday night, October 24.

According to Daily Trust, the details of the elder statesman's burial arrangement would be known after consultations with Alhaji Muhammadu Abali, the Emir of Fika, Daily Trust reported.

Prominent northern elder, Alhaji Fika dies at 90

It was also learnt from family sources and acquaintances that the Waziri Fika died on Tuesday night at the age of 90 and that he would soon be brought back to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

The elder statesman reportedly died in the United Kingdom, where he was said to have been taken for medical attention.

How Alhaji Fika would be buried

A close family member of the late Waziri Fika, Hassan Gimba Ahmed, said:

“He was being brought back home from the United Kingdom in a chattered flight but died mid-air. May Allah grant him Aljannatul Firdausi.”

Ahmed disclosed that the aircraft landed, adding that it was yet to be decided on whether he would be buried in Kaduna or taken to Fika in Yobe State.

Born in 1933, the late Adamu Fika was a respected elder statesman and skilled administrator. He was the Pro chancellor, Chairman of the governing council, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).

