Yenagoa, Bayelsa - ACP Oluseye Odunmbaku, the Bayelsa State assistant commissioner of police, is dead.

According to Daily Trust, it was learnt that the assistant commissioner of police died in his sleep at his apartment in an estate in the state capital, Yenagoa.

Police confirm death of ACP Odunmbaku in Bayelsa State

CSP Asinim Butswat, the spokesperson of the police in the state, confirmed the demise of the senior police boss in a terse statement.

According to Butswat:

“The State Police Command regrets to announce the demise of ACP Oluseye Odunmbaku. Until his death, he was the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations.”

Many of his colleagues have mourned the ACP, they described him as an officer who gave his best for the force, defended lives and order.

APC, PDP battle in Bayelsa governorship election

Odunmbaku's death came a few weeks before the November 11 governorship election in the oil-rich South-South State.

The forthcoming governorship race, which has been predicted to be a keenly contested one, is between Governor Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, a federal high court sitting in Abuja has sacked Sylva of the APC from contesting the election because he had been sworn in twice as governor and had ruled the state for a period of five years.

But the APC has told its supporters and the people of the state not lose their morale, adding that the petitioner lacks the locus standi to institute the case and that the judgement of the court had been appeal.

