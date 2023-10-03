Peter Obi is seeking to overturn the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) affirming President Bola Tinubu's election

The Labour Party (LP) candidate emerged third during the February 2023 election, garnering over 6 million votes

Sharing a prophecy about Obi’s chances in a video sighted by Legit.ng, Prophet Isaiah Wealth expressed confidence that Obi will triumph in the court

Ikeja, Lagos state - Prophet Isaiah Wealth has said fortune will smile on Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election.

Prophet Wealth during a recent church service said it is God’s will for the former Anambra state governor to become Nigeria’s leader.

Obi to become Nigeria's president, according to Prophet Isaiah Wealth.

“God said Obi is the ruler”

According to the cleric, though it may take a longer route, Obi “we will dance in the streets” in the end.

His words:

“The Lord said, ‘I saw people celebrate on the street, finally. It means there is a process. It will happen. Except the man (Peter Obi) says I’m no longer interested.

“God has stamped it. Lord, would he be given? The Lord said that is the ruler of thy people. He didn’t say that’s the president. It’s a scriptural term.”

He continued:

“We took a longer route. Because when you follow your plan, God can bless it as much as he can. But when you follow his plan, it would just be sweet. We will dance in the streets. Righteousness will be exalted in this nation. And the Hand of The Lord will pick a person. I have told you; you will see it. I will not say what I did not see. It may not happen at the time you are thinking it will happen.”

