Jamiu, son of the late MKO Abiola, said the killers of his parents should not bother to seek the family’s forgiveness

He said there is no need for the killers to seek their forgiveness because they are yet to admit any wrongdoing

Jamiu disclosed that his family is yet to receive any entitlements since former President Muhammadu Buhari affirmed that MKO Abiola indeed won the 1993 annulled election.

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

FCT, Abuja - Jamiu, one of the sons of the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, has addressed those who killed his parents.

Recall that the late MKO passed on in detention on July 7, 1998, while his wife, Kudirat was assassinated on June 4, 1996, in Lagos.

MKO Abiola killers shouldn’t bother seeking family’s forgiveness Photo Credits: @PoojaMedia/@Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

He said those responsible for his parents' death should not bother seeking the family’s forgiveness because they are yet to admit any wrongdoing.

Jamiu, who is the Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Special Duties, Office of the Vice President, stated this during an interview with The Punch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

MKO’s son explained that his family does not need to forgive Nigeria because his parents were not killed by the country but by certain individuals.

He said:

“Those individuals can go ahead to seek forgiveness from God but they shouldn’t bother seeking forgiveness from our family since they have not admitted any wrongdoing. God will provide justice to the family and the souls of my parents will rest in peace.”

He said things could have been worse in the absence of the family’s matriarch, Mrs Adebisi Abiola, Mrs Doyin Abiola and strong support from President Tinubu, Hon Lola Abiola and Chief Olusegun Osoba.

Speaking further, Jamiu said his family are yet to receive any entitlements from the Federal Government since former President Muhammadu Buhari affirmed that MKO Abiola indeed won the June 12, 1993 annulled election.

I am optimistic that my father will soon be getting the entitlements of other presidents and that his running mate, Amb Babagana Kingibe, will also be given the entitlements of a vice president. It was a joint victory.”

Tinubu appoints MKO's Son Jamiu Abiola as special assistant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported the appointment of Jamiu Abiola as special assistant (SA) on special duties by Tinubu.

The president confirmed Jamiu's appointment in a letter he sent to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF)

June 12: How MKO Abiola declared Himself ‘President’ and why

MKO Abiola had declared himself the President and Commander-in-Chief’ of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and proclaimed “a new Government of National Unity”.

In the speech popularly known as the ‘Epetedo Proclamation’, MKO also “reconvened” the National Assembly, “reinstated” all dismissed governors, and “reconstituted” the state assemblies and local government councils across the country,

Source: Legit.ng