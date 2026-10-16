Türkiye Names 10 Countries Whose Citizens Can Get Residence Permits Without Paying Application Fees
- Türkiye published the names of countries whose citizens qualify for residence permit fee exemptions based on the reciprocity principle
- The exemption list covers nations across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, including several countries with significant migrant populations
- Citizens of the listed countries can obtain a Turkish residence permit without paying the standard application fee
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
Türkiye has released the official list of countries whose nationals are exempt from paying residence permit fees, applying the reciprocity principle as the basis for the arrangement.
According to the Turkish government, citizens from ten countries qualify for this exemption, meaning they can go through the residence permit process without the financial burden that applies to most foreign nationals.
Countries exempt from Türkiye residence permit fees
The full list of countries covered by the exemption include:
- the Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Ireland
- Kosovo
- Nepal
- Sri Lanka
- Syria
- Turkmenistan
- the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus
- Palestine
The exemptions are granted on the basis of reciprocity, a diplomatic principle under which a country extends the same treatment to foreign nationals that their home country extends to Turkish citizens.
What the exemption means for eligible nationals
For citizens of the listed countries, the exemption removes the standard fee that would ordinarily accompany a residence permit application in Türkiye. This applies regardless of the type of residence permit being sought, making the country a comparatively more accessible destination for long-term stays among those whose governments have existing reciprocal arrangements with Ankara.
The list spans a broad geographic range, from European Union member states such as Denmark and Ireland, to Central Asian nations including Turkmenistan, and Middle Eastern territories such as Palestine and Syria. Kosovo and Nepal also feature, reflecting the varied diplomatic relationships Türkiye maintains across different regions.
Citizens of countries not appearing on this list are subject to the standard residence permit fees when applying to live in Türkiye.
Türkiye lists steps for medical visa approval
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Türkiye offers medical visas to foreigners seeking healthcare and specialist treatments in the country.
Applicants are advised to confirm their eligibility, select an appropriate hospital or clinic, and contact HealthTürkiye for guidance before paying the required visa fees and awaiting processing.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng