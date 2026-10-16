Türkiye published the names of countries whose citizens qualify for residence permit fee exemptions based on the reciprocity principle

The exemption list covers nations across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, including several countries with significant migrant populations

Citizens of the listed countries can obtain a Turkish residence permit without paying the standard application fee

Türkiye has released the official list of countries whose nationals are exempt from paying residence permit fees, applying the reciprocity principle as the basis for the arrangement.

According to the Turkish government, citizens from ten countries qualify for this exemption, meaning they can go through the residence permit process without the financial burden that applies to most foreign nationals.

Türkiye list of 10 countries covered by its residence permit fee exemption policy. Images for illustration purposes only. Getty Images/Anadolu/Oleksandr Siedov

Source: Getty Images

Countries exempt from Türkiye residence permit fees

The full list of countries covered by the exemption include:

the Czech Republic Denmark Ireland Kosovo Nepal Sri Lanka Syria Turkmenistan the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Palestine

The exemptions are granted on the basis of reciprocity, a diplomatic principle under which a country extends the same treatment to foreign nationals that their home country extends to Turkish citizens.

What the exemption means for eligible nationals

For citizens of the listed countries, the exemption removes the standard fee that would ordinarily accompany a residence permit application in Türkiye. This applies regardless of the type of residence permit being sought, making the country a comparatively more accessible destination for long-term stays among those whose governments have existing reciprocal arrangements with Ankara.

The list spans a broad geographic range, from European Union member states such as Denmark and Ireland, to Central Asian nations including Turkmenistan, and Middle Eastern territories such as Palestine and Syria. Kosovo and Nepal also feature, reflecting the varied diplomatic relationships Türkiye maintains across different regions.

Citizens of countries not appearing on this list are subject to the standard residence permit fees when applying to live in Türkiye.

Türkiye lists steps for medical visa approval

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Türkiye offers medical visas to foreigners seeking healthcare and specialist treatments in the country.

Applicants are advised to confirm their eligibility, select an appropriate hospital or clinic, and contact HealthTürkiye for guidance before paying the required visa fees and awaiting processing.

Source: Legit.ng