The US Bureau of Labour Statistics analysed growth projections for 324 occupations and identified roles that exceed the average growth rate of 3.1 per cent

Nurse practitioners top the list with a 40 per cent projected growth rate and a median salary of $129,210

Many of the fastest-growing roles fall within health care and technology, two of the highest-expanding industries in the US

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Washington, USA - The US Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) has released job growth projections for 324 occupations across the United States, pointing to 14 roles that are expanding well above the national average growth rate of 3.1 per cent. All salary and growth figures in the data are current as of August 2026.

High-demand jobs are generally defined as roles where available positions outnumber qualified candidates, or where significant growth is expected over the coming decade. Such roles tend to offer better pay, stronger job security, and greater room for career advancement.

The US BLS identifies 14 jobs expected to outpace average employment growth in 2026. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Health care and tech lead the list

Nurse practitioners recorded the highest projected growth on the list at 40 per cent, with a median annual salary of $129,210. The role requires a master's degree and significant clinical training. Data scientists came in close behind at 34 per cent growth, earning a median of $112,590 with a bachelor's degree as the typical entry requirement.

Information security analysts are projected to grow by 29 per cent, with a median salary of $124,910, while health services managers follow at 23 per cent growth and a median of $117,960. Actuaries, who assess financial risk using statistics and mathematics, are expected to grow by 22 per cent, earning a median of $125,770.

Substance abuse counsellors are projected to grow by 17 per cent, with a median salary of $59,190. Software developers and IT managers both sit at 16 and 15 per cent growth respectively, with IT managers earning the highest median on the full list at $171,200 and financial managers close behind at $161,700.

14 high-demand jobs offer strong growth

Web developers are projected to grow by 8 per cent, with a median salary of $90,930, while statisticians are expected to see 9 per cent growth and earn a median of $103,300. Veterinarians carry a 10 per cent growth projection and a median salary of $125,510, and medical assistants are projected to grow by 12 per cent, earning a median of $44,200.

Market research analysts round out the list with a 7 per cent growth projection and a median salary of $76,950. That figure, while the lowest growth rate on the list, still exceeds the BLS national average.

The BLS noted that many of the fastest-growing occupations sit within health care and technology, both of which rank among the most rapidly expanding industries in the American economy over the next ten years.

In the age of artificial intelligence (AI), here are 14 high-demand jobs in 2026:

Data scientist Information security analyst Market research analyst Financial manager IT manager Software developer Web developer Statistician Medical assistant Substance abuse counsellor Health services manager Nurse practitioner Actuary Veterinarian

UK to gain jobs from Nigerian expansion

Legit.ng earlier reported that hundreds of new jobs are expected to be created across the United Kingdom (UK) as Nigerian banks, fintech innovators, and creative industry businesses expand their operations in the country.

According to a statement released by UK authorities, obtained by Legit.ng, the initiative will bring millions of pounds in investment to England’s economy.

The European nation stated that the development "reinforces the UK’s position as a leading global business hub, backed by world‑class talent, strong access to capital, and a stable regulatory environment - while showcasing Nigeria’s expanding role as a key source of innovation and investment into the UK."

Source: Legit.ng