Lis of 14 Jobs in High Demand Around the World in 2026
- The US Bureau of Labour Statistics analysed growth projections for 324 occupations and identified roles that exceed the average growth rate of 3.1 per cent
- Nurse practitioners top the list with a 40 per cent projected growth rate and a median salary of $129,210
- Many of the fastest-growing roles fall within health care and technology, two of the highest-expanding industries in the US
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Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.
Washington, USA - The US Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) has released job growth projections for 324 occupations across the United States, pointing to 14 roles that are expanding well above the national average growth rate of 3.1 per cent. All salary and growth figures in the data are current as of August 2026.
High-demand jobs are generally defined as roles where available positions outnumber qualified candidates, or where significant growth is expected over the coming decade. Such roles tend to offer better pay, stronger job security, and greater room for career advancement.
Health care and tech lead the list
Nurse practitioners recorded the highest projected growth on the list at 40 per cent, with a median annual salary of $129,210. The role requires a master's degree and significant clinical training. Data scientists came in close behind at 34 per cent growth, earning a median of $112,590 with a bachelor's degree as the typical entry requirement.
Information security analysts are projected to grow by 29 per cent, with a median salary of $124,910, while health services managers follow at 23 per cent growth and a median of $117,960. Actuaries, who assess financial risk using statistics and mathematics, are expected to grow by 22 per cent, earning a median of $125,770.
Substance abuse counsellors are projected to grow by 17 per cent, with a median salary of $59,190. Software developers and IT managers both sit at 16 and 15 per cent growth respectively, with IT managers earning the highest median on the full list at $171,200 and financial managers close behind at $161,700.
14 high-demand jobs offer strong growth
Web developers are projected to grow by 8 per cent, with a median salary of $90,930, while statisticians are expected to see 9 per cent growth and earn a median of $103,300. Veterinarians carry a 10 per cent growth projection and a median salary of $125,510, and medical assistants are projected to grow by 12 per cent, earning a median of $44,200.
Market research analysts round out the list with a 7 per cent growth projection and a median salary of $76,950. That figure, while the lowest growth rate on the list, still exceeds the BLS national average.
The BLS noted that many of the fastest-growing occupations sit within health care and technology, both of which rank among the most rapidly expanding industries in the American economy over the next ten years.
In the age of artificial intelligence (AI), here are 14 high-demand jobs in 2026:
- Data scientist
- Information security analyst
- Market research analyst
- Financial manager
- IT manager
- Software developer
- Web developer
- Statistician
- Medical assistant
- Substance abuse counsellor
- Health services manager
- Nurse practitioner
- Actuary
- Veterinarian
UK to gain jobs from Nigerian expansion
Legit.ng earlier reported that hundreds of new jobs are expected to be created across the United Kingdom (UK) as Nigerian banks, fintech innovators, and creative industry businesses expand their operations in the country.
According to a statement released by UK authorities, obtained by Legit.ng, the initiative will bring millions of pounds in investment to England’s economy.
The European nation stated that the development "reinforces the UK’s position as a leading global business hub, backed by world‑class talent, strong access to capital, and a stable regulatory environment - while showcasing Nigeria’s expanding role as a key source of innovation and investment into the UK."
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.