Full List: States PDP, APC, Labour Party Have Won Via Tribunal
The election petition tribunal sitting in 28 states of the federation where the March 18 governorship elections were held had delivered its verdicts in no less than 22 states, while the remaining eight states are expected to be delivered before the end of October.
In all of the 22 verdicts so far, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had won in 11 states, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in 10, while the Labour Party won in 1 state.
According to the Electoral Act 2022, the tribunals are expected to hear and give their judgment within 180 days, and many of them are already trying to beat time.
List of governors sacked by tribunal
So fat, no less than two prominent governors have been sacked by the tribunal sitting in their states. The first was the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, who was sacked after the court removed void ballot papers and declared him second in the poll.
The court then declared the candidate of the APC, Nasir Gawuna, as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in Kaduna State after the votes were recounted.
Similarly, the governorship tribunal sitting in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, sacked Governor Abdullahi Sule of the APC and declared David Ombugadu of the PDP as the winner of the election.
However, Governors Sule and Yusuf have rejected the judgments of the tribunal and have vowed to appeal within the due time.
How PDP, APC Labour Party have won at tribunals
Below is the table of how they have won:
|S/N
|PDP
|APC
|Labour Party
|1
|Plateau
|Gombe
|Abia
|2
|Zamfara
|Cross River
|3
|Bauchi
|Benue
|4
|Enugu
|Lagos
|5
|Nasarawa
|Kano
|6
|Delta
|Ogun
|7
|Akwa Ibom
|Ebonyi
|8
|Oyo
|Kaduna
|9
|Taraba
|Kebbi
|10
|Adamawa
|Sokoto
|11
|Rivers
