FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu sent some governors to beg him to drop the pursuit of his academic records at the Chicago State University.

At a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, October 5, Atiku made the disclosure while responding to questions on the claim that some persons were sent from the presidential villa to beg him and stop his pursuit of the president's academic records at the Chicago State University.

He was asked if there was pressure from the presidency for him to drop the case. The former vice president said after the election, the president sent a delegation of some governors to reach out to him, but he did not attend to them.

Atiku reveals he did not honour governors who came to beg for Tinubu

The PDP presidential candidate said, "I didn’t even let them come to my house.”

Atiku further noted that he was unafraid of any attack on his business interest while revealing how the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari revoked the licence of his co-owned logistic firm, Intels.

The former vice president has accused President Tinubu of identity theft. To justify his allegation, he has secured a court injunction in the United States that compelled the President's Alma Mata, the Chicago State University (CSU), to give him Tinubu's academic records.

It is on his access to Tinubu's academic records that the PDP candidate held the press conference and make bold of his allegation against Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng