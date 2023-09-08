Reno Omokri has predicted the kind of judgement the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi will get from the Supreme Court

Reno Omokri, ex-aide of former President Goodluck Jonathan, has revealed what the presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP) Peter Obi, should expect from the Supreme Court.

Obi had stated that he and his party would appeal the tribunal’s verdict which affirmed the election and victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

Reno Omokri says Peter Obi should expect Supreme disappointment from the Supreme Court

Source: Facebook

Expect Supreme disappointment from Supreme Court

Omokri said Obi should expect “Supreme disappointment from the Supreme Court” for allegedly allowing his lawyers insult and supporters to threaten the judiciary.

In a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) page @renoomokri, he said the former Anambra state governor lack one of the most basic tenets of leadership for not being able to anticipate consequences.

He wrote:

“Your lawyers are insulting the judiciary. Your supporters are threatening them. Your party members are impugning their integrity. And then you are appealing to the Supreme Court? You can see that you lack one of the most basic tenets of leadership. The ability to anticipate consequences. You as Peter Obi have allowed your Obidients to make you so odious in the eyes of the judiciary. You should have intervened when they were rubbishing Chief Justice Kayode Ariwoola. But you pandered to the headless mob of fascists. Only to now trend #AllEyesOnKayodeAriwoola. Anyway, I can't blame you. You receive advice from madmen. Just expect Supreme disappointment from the Supreme Court!”

