Some governors under the platform of some major political parties in Nigeria have not been favoured in recent days

This is so because the judgement of the state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has worked against them

While some sitting governors have emerged victorious at the tribunal, others have been sacked by the court's verdict

As the governorship election petitions tribunals across the states of the federation deliver their verdicts in cases brought before them, the weight of history is hanging over the fate of a number of state governors whose elections are being challenged by their main rivals, members and candidates of opposition political parties in Nigeria.

Governor Mbah, Bala and Lawal were some of the governors who won at the tribunal. Photo credit: Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, Governor Dauda Lawal

Source: Facebook

In all the states of the federation, the judges of the tribunals are expected to deliver their verdicts within the next two weeks.

In recent days, the governorship tribunal has delivered judgment on the petitions challenging sitting governor's election victory.

While some governors have emerged victorious at the tribunal, others have been sacked following the tribunal's verdict.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This article by legit.ng however presents a list of the governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party who have emerged victorious at the tribunal:

1. Bala Mohammed (Bauchi Governor)

The tribunal, on Wednesday, September 20, affirmed the election of Governor Bala Mohammed in the March 18, 2023 exercise. Photo credit: Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed

Source: Facebook

The Bauchi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal led by Justice P.T Kwahar on Wednesday, September 20, affirmed the election victory of Governor Bala Mohammed.

The tribunal declared Governor Bala as the actual winner of the March 18th governorship election held in Bauchi State.

Why Bala Mohammed was declared the winner?

The three-member panel reached a unanimous verdict and dismissed the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

In its ruling, the panel stated that the petition of the APC and its candidate lacked merit and that the election was conducted in compliance with the statutory provision of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended.

2. Peter Mbah as Enugu governor

Peter Mbah was declared the actual winner of the governorship election held in Enugu state on March 18, 2023. Photo credit: Peter Ndubuisi Mbah

Source: Facebook

Peter Mbah has been affirmed as the duly elected governor of Enugu state.

The Enugu state Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal on Thursday, September 21, dismissed all grounds of the petition filed by the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate Chijioke Edeogu challenging Mbah’s victory at the polls.

Why did Mbah emerge victorious at the tribunal?

The tribunal ruled on issues related to alleged forged NYSC certificate, non-qualification, and corruption.

Chaired by Justice Kudirat Murayo Akano, the tribunal stated that the NYSC is not a requirement for contesting for the office of the governor and there is nowhere that the NYSC certificate was attached to the documents the governor submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The tribunal also ruled that the March 18 election which brought the PDP to power complied with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

Dan Nwomeh, Mbah's head of media office, said the court dismissed the petition by the Labour Party (LP) and Chijioke Edeoga for lack of merit.

3. Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau Governor)

The petitions challenging Governor Caleb Mutfwang were dismissed by the tribunal. Photo credit: Caleb Mutfwang

Source: Facebook

The Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos in North Central Nigeria, on Friday, September 22, upheld the election of Governor Caleb Mutfwang of the PDP.

The tribunal's ruling Caleb Mutfwang defeated the APC candidate

The three-member panel, in its judgment, unanimously held that the petitioner failed in its petition because it lacked merit.

Justice Sunday Olorundahunsi, reading the judgment on Friday, dismissed all three grounds canvassed by the petitioner and governorship candidate of the APC, Nentawe Yilwatda.

4. Dauda Lawal (Zamfara governor)

Governor Lawal defeated Bello Matawalle at the tribunal to emerge victorious. Photo credit: Dauda Lawal

Source: Facebook

The election of Dauda Lawal was upheld by the Zamfara State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Monday, Sepetmber 18.

The court dismissed the petition by the APC and its governorship candidate, Bello Matawalle, challenging the declaration of Governor Lawal of the PDP as the winner of the 18 March governorship election.

Why Lawal emerged victorious at the court

Upholding the election of Mr. Lawal, the tribunal ruled that the APC failed to prove the allegation of exclusion of the results from Maradun Local Government and that the election was not conducted in some wards in the state.

Tribunal sacks Kano governor, Yusuf

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigerians Peoples Party (NNPP) was sacked by the Kano state governorship election petition tribunal.

The tribunal declared the APC candidate, Gawuna, the winner of the Kano state governorship elections held on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The verdict is seen as a win for Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the APC; and a loss for Kwankwaso.

Source: Legit.ng