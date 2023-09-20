President Bola Tinubu has informed world leaders and their economic drivers that Nigeria and Africa are opened to business opportunities

The president in his address at the 78th UN General Assembly said the continent should be considered as a business partner

Tinubu said Africa remains key to the future of the world and should not to be pitied

UN, United States - President Bola Tinubu has told world leaders at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly that Africa should not be pitied.

In a tweet on Wednesday, September 20, Tinubu said he spoke in his address to the world leaders at the United Nations.

"Consider Africa as friend now", Tinubu tells World Leaders

Tinubu called on global leaders to consider Africa as a partner and see the continent as a place where they can do business.

The tweet reads:

“To the rest of the world, I say, work with us as true friends and partners. Africa is not a problem be avoided, nor is it to be pitied, Africa is nothing less than the key to the world’s future.”

Tinubu explains why Africa is the future of the world

The president said if countries of the world and their economic drivers are serious about development, they must see Africa's growth as priority in their dealing.

In his speech, the president called for partnership with Nigeria and Africa. He said world leaders should be happy seeing the country and continent taking a larger role in the global community.

Since his emergence as President of Nigeria, Tinubu has been meeting business communities across the world, and wooing them to invest in the country and Africa as a whole.

