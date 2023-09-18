The death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji has continued to generate emotions among lovers of the music industry, and calls to fish out his killers continued to gain momentum

A human rights lawyer, Festus Ogun, has announced that he has taken a legal step toward unravelling the cause of Mohbad's death

Ogun, in a tweet on Monday, announced that he has written to the attorney general of Lagos State to coroner inquest and further investigation

Ikeja, Lagos - Festus Ogun, a human rights lawyer, has written to the Lagos State Attorney General and enquired about the death of the Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, known as Mohbad.

The 27-year-old singer died on Tuesday, September 12, amid controversial circumstances, which included a swift burial that followed his death.

Festus Ogun write Attorney General of Lagos State over Mohbad's death Photo Credit: Festus Ogun

Lagos State attorney general called to investigate Mohbad's death

There have been calls on the government and the police to investigate the death of the 27-year-old singer.

But the legal practitioner, in a tweet on Monday, September 18, disclosed and shared documents relating to his letters to the attorney general of Lagos State.

He said:

"I have just written to the Attorney-General of Lagos State and the Chief Coroner to cause a coroner inquest and investigation into the tragic and unacceptable death of MohBAD. We will get justice for MohBAD."

Why Nigerians are calling for investigation of singer's death

Several allegations have been raised on social media that the singer's death was unnatural, and many disturbing videos have been shared on the internet showing the distressed moment of the Afrobeat singer.

In some of the videos, Mohbad lamented the pains he had ensured in the hands of some faceless persons.

Some Nigerians in the comment box have commended the lawyer for taking the legal steps.

Before now, the Lagos State Police Command has announced that an investigation to unravel the singer's death has commenced.

Mohbad: Zinoleesky, and five others NDLEA actually arrested while raiding Marlian House

Legit.ng earlier reported that the claim that the late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, popularly known as Mohbad, was attested in 2022 has been denied by a source in the NDLEA.

In February 2022, the operatives of the NDLEA stormed the home where the signees of the Marlian Records were staying and arrested some six persons.

However, a source privy to the arrest disclosed that two singers were arrested among six persons, but the late Mohbad was never part of the arrested persons.

Source: Legit.ng