The 10th National Assembly is barely 100 days old; no less than 25 House of Representatives and five Senators have been sacked

While the APC is the biggest casualty in the sacking of the Senators, the ruling party is the biggest beneficiary of the verdicts in the House of Representatives

So Far, the PDP has lost 12 House of Representatives members, and the Labour Party has lost 10 members in the Green Chamber, while the APC and NNPP have lost three each

FCT, Abuja - No less than 25 House of Representatives Members and 5 Senators have been sacked by the national assembly election petition tribunals across Nigeria.

While the All Progressives Congress (APC) was the biggest loser in the Senatorial verdicts, the ruling party has remained the biggest beneficiary of the verdicts given at the tribunals for the House of Representatives seats.

Tribunal sacks PDP, APC lawmakers within 100 days in office Photo Credit: APC Nigeria, PDP Update

Source: Twitter

The development is barely 100 days after the clerk of the Senate and the House of Representatives inaugurated the 10th National Assembly.

However, all those lost in the APC, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have vowed to appeal their judgments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Senatorial Districts APC PDP has lost

In Kogi East and Kogi Central senatorial district, the tribunal has upturned the victory of the APC.

The ruling party has also had its victory in the Delta Central and Delta South senatorial districts nullified.

Also, the victory of the PDP in the Plateau South has been set aside by the national assembly election petition tribunal sitting in the state.

States supplementary elections would be conducted

The tribunals have also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct supplementary elections in Delta Central, Delta South and Kogi East Senatorial districts within 90 days.

Also, the tribunal has sacked 26 members of the House of Representatives since writing this report. However, an appeal court in Abuja has reversed one of them.

So far, the PDP has lost 12 members while the Labour Party has lost ten reps. The APC and NNPP.

Tribunal: "I don't see APC not maintaining control of the house.", Analyst

Legit.ng earlier reported that the tribunal judgments that have sacked no less than four senators of the APC have continued to generate reactions and speculations.

Some Nigerians believe the ruling party may lose its majority seat if the trend continues.

However, Lekan Otufodunrin, a public commentator, told Legit.ng that the ruling APC would still maintain its majority because the sacking was across the political parties.

Source: Legit.ng