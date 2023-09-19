The move by the former Nigerian senator, Adamu Bulkachuwa, to stop investigations by the ICPC has faced a major setback

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court, on Tuesday, September 19, approved the ICPC's request to interrogate the federal lawmaker

The court held that Bulkachuwa lacked the right to influence judgements of a judge and that his suit should be thrown out

FCT, Abuja - A federal high court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, September 19, dismissed the suit filed by Adamu Bulkachuwa.

Bulkachuwa's suit seeking to stop his probe, over his controversial comment about his wife's office has been dismissed by the court. Photo credit: Abdulrazaq Garba, Omirhobo

Source: Facebook

The court dismissed the lawmaker's suit seeking to stop the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) from investigating him over the comment he made during the valedictory session of the 9th National Assembly.

In a judgment on Tuesday, Justice Inyang Ekwo, the presiding judge, held that the suit lacked merit and ought to be dismissed, The Cable reported.

Justice Ekwo said that Senator Bulkachuwa, being a lawmaker, ought to understand the implication of the statement that he made on the floor of the Red Chamber.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to him, the legislative immunity which the plaintiff (Bulkachuwa) claims in this case does not avail him, The Punch report added.

“It is the duty of every law-abiding citizen to assist and cooperate with law enforcement agencies in their quest to carry out their statutory function.

“It is only where a law enforcement agency breaches the fundamental right of a citizen in the process of carrying out their statutory function, then a cause of action could be said to have arisen,” the judge said.

Justice Bulkachuwa breaks silence over husband's comment on compromise of office

The immediate past President of the Appeal Court, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, wife of Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa, has addressed her husband's comment saying she used her office to help his colleagues in cases brought before the appellate court.

Justice Bulkachuwa, in a statement, defended her judicial integrity, noting that there was no ounce of truth in what her husband said.

Bulkachuwa clears air on remark about influencing wife’s decision in appeal court, blames Lawan

Meanwhile, Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa denied that he influenced his wife's decision while she was president of the appellate court.

The 83-year-old lawmaker said the media misconstrued his words as he did not finish his thoughts before being interrupted.

He accused ex-Senate President Ahmad Lawan of interrupting him as he could not complete his thoughts.

Source: Legit.ng