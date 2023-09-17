Global site navigation

Local editions

Presidential Election Judgment: Lawyer Reveals 1 Controversial Decision of PEPC, Gives Evidence
Politics

Presidential Election Judgment: Lawyer Reveals 1 Controversial Decision of PEPC, Gives Evidence

by  Bada Yusuf

Wale Adeagbo, an Ibadan-born legal practitioner, has expressed his satisfaction with the decisions of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on the petitions against the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party have filed petitions against President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 Presidential Election, but the court dismissed their petitions over lack of credible evidence to support their claims.

Atiku Abubakar/Peter Obi/Wale Adeagbo/PDP/Labour Party/APC/President Bola Tinubu/PEPC
Wale Adeagbo reveals issues with subpoenaed witnessed in the PEPC judgment Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Wale Adeagbo
Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel