Wale Adeagbo, an Ibadan-born legal practitioner, has expressed his satisfaction with the decisions of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on the petitions against the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party have filed petitions against President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 Presidential Election, but the court dismissed their petitions over lack of credible evidence to support their claims.

Wale Adeagbo reveals issues with subpoenaed witnessed in the PEPC judgment Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Wale Adeagbo

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng