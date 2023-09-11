Umar Dangiwa, a retired colonel and former military administrator of Kaduna, has advised President Bola Tinubu to be careful about comparing his administration with his predecessor's

The former military administrator also claimed ex-president Muhammadu Buhari's anti-corruption war, counter-insurgency, and economic revival were a ruse

Dangiwa enjoined Tinubu not to shy away from probing and prosecuting corrupt members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Former military governor of old Kaduna state, Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (rtd), has said “the worst mistake” President Bola Tinubu "will make is to create the impression that his administration is an offshoot of the Muhammadu Buhari government".

Umar said even though both Tinubu and Buhari are chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the incumbent president must “chart a new course”.

Dangiwa advised President Tinubu to create his own image. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

"Tinubu must probe, recover looted funds": Dangiwa

The former military administrator also advised Tinubu to “probe and recover looted funds”.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He told The Sun in a recent interview:

“Tinubu is saddled with the task of resurrection of a dead or failed state. The worst mistake he will make is to create the impression that his is an offshoot of the Buhari administration.

“Doing so would amount to building on a shaky foundation and having to own the rot. He must chart a new course even though he is of the same APC party. He must probe and recover looted funds. Luckily, President Buhari had created precedence by his probe of the Jonathan administration and prosecution of some of its members.”

'CBN probe will expose cabals': Dangiwa

In a piece of related news, Legit reported that Dangiwa claimed the ongoing probe of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by Tinubu would expose the alleged corruption that happened under the past government of Buhari.

Dangiwa said the CBN’s probe would uncover how Buhari’s “cabals” allegedly enriched themselves.

Pastor David Yahweh tells Tinubu to resign

In another related news, Legit reported that the spiritual leader of the Holy Ghost Mountain Zion City of Miracle for All Nations, Prophet David Yahweh, asked Tinubu to resign from office as President of Nigeria.

Killings by non-state actors have continued unabated in many places in Nigeria several weeks into President Tinubu’s administration.

Source: Legit.ng