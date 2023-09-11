The HMS Trent, a Royal Navy warship of the United Kingdom, has reportedly arrived in Lagos State, Nigeria

The British High Commission in Lagos State confirmed this development in a statement issued on Sunday, September 10

According to Jonny Baxter, the UK Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, the warship's arrival is to combat maritime crimes within the region

The United Kingdom's Royal Navy warship, HMS Trent, has arrived in Lagos State to help combat illegal activities like piracy and illicit trafficking.

As reported by Punch, the warship arrived on Sunday, September 10, as contained in a statement issued by the British High Commission.

HMS Trent is a Batch 2 River-class offshore patrol vessel, named after the River Trent. Photo Credit: Andrew Matthews/Finnbarr Webster

Source: Getty Images

The British High Commission said the arrival of the HMS Trent was solely to boost capacity training and support regional maritime security.

It was gathered that the warship departed Gibraltar for Nigeria with a team of UK Royal Marines and a Puma surveillance drone.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The UK High Commission said:

“HMS Trent’s mission is to support West African allies helping countries to develop capability to fight illegal crimes at sea and ensure they can play an effective role in bringing stability to wider West Africa.

“With around £6 billion of UK trade passing through the region, part of Trent’s tasking is to support stability across the Gulf of Guinea through training to help partner navies take the fight to criminal actors, fostering ties and sharing knowledge, whilst conducting patrols to increase security.”

HMS Trent warship and Nigerian Armed Force

It was also confirmed that the HMS Trent warship has a long history of engagement within the region and an enduring partnership with the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The Commanding Officer, Commander Tim Langford, said:

"My team are really looking forward to the opportunity to work with their Nigerian counterparts and build on the relationships established when we visited Lagos in 2021.”

The UK Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Jonny Baxter labelled Nigeria as an " important and valued defence partner for the UK in West Africa."

He said:

"Our two countries face many shared threats, and we are keen to work with Nigeria to defeat these and to help improve maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.”

Nigerian Navy makes move to revive oldest warship

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Navy announced on Tuesday, June 6, that it would remodel the iconic NNS ARADU warship.

It is known as the oldest warship in Nigeria, and it first arrived on the shores of Nigeria in the early 80s.

The modelling will be undertaken by a Turkish firm, Dearson Shipyard, after reaching an agreement with the Nigerian Navy.

Source: Legit.ng